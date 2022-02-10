The first Listening Session for the Diocesan Phase of “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission,” was held Feb. 9, 2022, in Sarasota while 10 additional sessions are coming soon, with an added virtual session in the planning stages.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane invites all to attend, encouraging those in the Diocese to participate in the worldwide effort for a deeper communion, fuller participation, and greater openness to fulfilling our mission in the world.
To allow for the most participants, please register for only one Listening Session at https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/2022-synod-listening-sessions. This site also has a complete list of all Listening Sessions. Email synod@dioceseofvenice.org for any questions or comments regarding the Listening Sessions.
The next four Listening Sessions will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
• Wednesday, Feb. 16, Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave. W. Venice (English/Spanish);
• Tuesday, Feb. 22, Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Parish, 2850 75th St. W., Bradenton (English/Spanish);
• Thursday, March 3, St. Andrew Parish, 2628 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral (English/Spanish);
• Monday, March 14, St. John XXIII Parish, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers (English).
