VENICE | Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., changes lives through faith, hope, love, and goodwill. This is accomplished through more than 28 programs in locations throughout the 10-county Diocese. These programs annually support more than 100,000 individuals and families in ways both large and small, including feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless. That number more than doubled in the past year due to the disaster response following Hurricane Ian.
A donation to support Catholic Charities is an opportunity for the faithful to make an immediate and positive impact on those in need throughout the Diocese, said Bishop Frank J. Dewane.
“The staff and volunteers of Catholic Charities are on the front lines every day working to spread the love of Christ to those in need,” Bishop Dewane said. “Everyone at Catholic Charities lives their motto: ‘Providing Help, Creating Hope, Serving All,’ with compassion and mercy. None of it would be possible without the generosity of the faithful in the Diocese of Venice.”
Catholic Charities CEO Eduardo Gloria said support for the “Summertime and the Giving is Easy” appeal offers the “opportunity to make a significant impact with a direct gift to children and families in need. This appeal comes at a time when Catholic Charities continues to help people recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. Your generosity is deeply appreciated. Remember, no matter the amount of your gift, when combined with others, it will make a significant difference for those who turn to Catholic Charities in their time of need.”
WHAT YOU CAN DO
Step forward to support a child’s success. As a community, when we provide support to our youth, we significantly enhance their chances of developing into resilient and capable adults. By investing in their well-being and growth, we empower them to overcome challenges and thrive in their journey towards becoming strong individuals.
• $6,500 provides 20 children a notebook computer.
• $1,000 gives 10 children a backpack full of school supplies.
• $500 provides a new twin mattress, frame and bedding for a child.
• $250 supplies diapers, wipes, and hygiene supplies for a mother and child for one month.
Step up and give peace of mind. Catholic Charities strives to create a better tomorrow — a tomorrow where children and adults can experience hope, recovery, and wellness. Mental health counseling and life-skills classes offer the tools necessary to overcome challenges.
• $6,400 provides life-skills classes for 22 moms for one year.
• $2,800 allows a child mental health counseling for an entire school year.
• $1,700 provides a homeless mom with 12 sessions of counseling.
• $600 helps survivors of human trafficking with 2 months of mental health counseling.
Make a difference in ending homelessness. Homelessness is a complex problem that affects the entire community. Providing stable and permanent housing is the first crucial step towards assisting individuals and families in achieving better lives.
• $10,000 helps maintain 5 transitional houses for homeless individuals and families.
• $3,900 will house a disadvantaged mom and her baby for two months.
• $1,250 houses a survivor of human trafficking for one month.
Help end hunger by giving. Food insecurity affects one in five children in Florida, but we can work together to make a difference by providing food to families, children, and seniors in our community. Let’s join to combat hunger and end food insecurity in our area.
• $5,000 provides more than 2,000 hot meals at the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen.
• $1,600 purchases a pallet of black beans feeding 500 families.
• $750 provides 150 children weekend meals when school meals are not available.
• $100 feeds a family of four for two weeks from a food pantry.
To support the “Summertime and the Giving is Easy” appeal at any donation level, visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org, or send a check to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285.
