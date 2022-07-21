grandparents 1

It was Grandparenst Day on Nov. 5, 2021 at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples. This included Mass with Bishop Frank J. Dewane.

VENICE  |   Sunday, July 24, 2022, has been designated by Pope Francis as the 2nd World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly with this year’s theme: “In old age they will still bear fruit” (Ps 92:15).

In a message for this special Day, the Holy Father address the elderly, reminding them that those in old age have an important mission in life. They are called to be “artisans of the revolution of tenderness” and to “set the world free from the specter of loneliness and the demon of war”. Furthermore, the Pope invites them to rediscover this stage as “the gift of a long life.”

