BRADENTON | Not even a week out of school for the summer and a group of students were back on the campus of St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton to take part in a STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Summer Camp. This camp incorporates the “Camp Invention” program for children in grades kindergarten to six, where STREAM skills are built with creative, hands-on problem-solving activities.
Each day of the camp pushes students to use a variety of skills and brainpower. Each section offers a variety of challenges and tasks the students must work to complete. The camp opened June 6, 2022, with a “Spacecation,” when campers made space containers for gear, set up an experiment for hatching space eggs, built and operated robotic arms, and created their own “Jupiter” volcanoes.
The students worked on their creative writing with “plot coasters.” During this project, the students learned about story parts and writing creative stories. The prompt for the story was: “You found a cave…what was inside?”
In the “marble arcade” portion, students started with chain reactions, zigzagged through physics, engineering and gaming as they built a mega marble arcade. This allowed the campers to study engineering while exploring friction, inclines, weights, and scales.
Campers dove into ocean research during aquatic robotics. They created a habitat for their “jellyfish,” developed new aquatic plants, and created a symbiotic best friend for their aquariums.
They also had time to study probabilities by flipping cups and worked with “arty bots.”
Some of the campers also helped harvest the latest crop of lettuce from the school’s new hydroponic garden. This food is donated to the neighboring St. Joseph Food Pantry. This experience offered an opportunity to show how food is grown and ways that we can help others in our community.
These are just some of the examples of the fun and learning that took place during the first two weeks at the St. Joseph Catholic School STREAM Camp. To learn more about St. Joseph Catholic School, call 941-755-2611 or visit www.sjsfl.org/.
