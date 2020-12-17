Students send card to covid patients

These second graders from St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota show off the get well cards, thank you cards and gift baskets they created for the COVID-19 floor of Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

St. Martha Catholic School second-graders in Sarasota made “Get Well Cards” for the patients on the COVID-19 floor of Sarasota Memorial Hospital, as well as “Thank You Cards” for the staff which were delivered the week of Dec. 7, 2020. The students also collected treats to make gift baskets.

