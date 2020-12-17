St. Martha Catholic School second-graders in Sarasota made “Get Well Cards” for the patients on the COVID-19 floor of Sarasota Memorial Hospital, as well as “Thank You Cards” for the staff which were delivered the week of Dec. 7, 2020. The students also collected treats to make gift baskets.
Students send cards to COVID patients
Bob Reddy, Florida Catholic Media Staff
