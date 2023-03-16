Stream Symposium

Two theology teachers show off their responses to the Gifts of Christ during a breakout session during the STREAM Symposium March 10, 2023, at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High in Sarasota.

SARASOTA  |  For the first time since Hurricane Ian struck the region, all Catholic school teachers and administrators gathered for the second annual STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Education, Arts and Mathematics) Symposium hosted by the Diocese of Venice Department of Education.

The buzz of excitement was contagious March 10, 2023, at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota, as more than 430 teachers and administrators moved between breakout sessions, eager to put into practice what they learned during the STREAM Symposium. The whole day was designed for teachers to learn and grow from other teachers around the Diocese.

