A huge crowd watches the Veggie Races at St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral Sept. 22, 2022.

The St. Andrew Catholic School students get excited to race their veggie car during a special Veggie Races competition in Cape Coral Sept. 22, 2022.
This young man enjoys figuring out how to keep the plastic bears from falling during a special STREAM night at St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral Sept. 22, 2022.

CAPE CORAL  |  One! Two! Three! Go!

And down the ramp sped two veggie cars in a heated battle for bragging rights in a cafeteria filled with cheering students and parents at St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral.

