FORT MYERS  |  To put it simply, Hurricane Ian was a monster. The true scope is still unknown more than a week after landfall.

Following the passage of Hurricane Ian, people emerged from their homes to find the world turned upside-down. The spectrum of damage to the communities within the Diocese of Venice ranges from obliterated homes, floods and piles of yard debris and every impact in between.

Jesus

A huge line forms as people in Fort Myers seek help following Hurricane Ian at Jesus the Worker Parish Oct. 4, 2022.
Wauchula

Servants of the Lord and the Virgin of Matara Sister Gema Ruiz, director of religious education at St. Michael Parish in Wauchula, assists a parish volunteers in cooking a batch of lasagna to feed anyone in need following Hurricane Ian Oct. 2, 2022. Although the parish had no electricity, volunteers used propane for the oven and stove in the parish hall and portable grills outside.
Drexel

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, youth from St. Katharine Drexel Parish help unload a truck full of disaster relief supplies Oct. 3, 2022, in Cape Coral.
Mary Incarnation

This statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the prayer garden of Incarnation Parish in Sarasota was undamaged even though pieces of the copper roof were blown into the garden Sept. 28, 2022.

