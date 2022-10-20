VEN Ian Vignetttes 1 OLPH

Workers rip up the floor damaged by river flooding from Hurricane Ian in the St. Joseph Chapel at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center in Venice Oct. 15, 2022.

Just a few days after the Myakka River receded from record flooding, work crews were at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center in Venice doing mitigation in each of the buildings. By Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, just days after the waters receded enough to allow access to the property, crews had emptied the contents of each of the Villas and were working on removing the flooring in the St. Joseph Chapel.  During the river flooding after Hurricane Ian, at least 18 inches or more of river water entered each building. Because the waters remained high for more than a week after the buildings were breeched, more damage occurred. In fact, the cleanup crews were forced to cut about four feet of dry wall in the Chapel as the water had made the bottom parts unsalvageable.  While OLPH is closed for repairs, some of the activities and retreats have been moved to new locations. For a complete list and more updates, visit www.olph-retreat.org.

The restored cross of St. Cecilia Parish church in Fort Myers Oct. 14, 2022, which was repaired following Hurricane Ian.
Members of the Knights of Columbus give a hot dog and hamburger to children at Jesus the Worker Parish in Fort Myers Oct. 16, 2022. The Knights from numerous Councils in Collier County cooked food for the parishioners impacted by Hurricane Ian.
An assortment of food was available for people in need at St. Paul Parish in Arcadia Oct. 13, 2022, a community hard hit by Hurricane Ian.

