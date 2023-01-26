VEN Life

These youth were among about 200 from the Diocese of Venice who took a pilgrimage to the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2023.
March for life

Father Eric Scanlan and Father Mark Yavarone, OVM, were among a group of about 200 who took part in the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2023.

AVE MARIA  |  Pro-life prayer warriors, many of them youth, went to St. Augustine, Washington, D.C., and Ave Maria, in mid-January 2023 to be witnesses for life marking the tragic 50th anniversary of the Roe v Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision which cleared the way for legalized abortion in the U.S.

The difference in 2023 is that on June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization effectively overturned five decades of unlimited access to abortion. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.