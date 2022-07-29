VEN Angels glass 1

Workers with Conrad Pickel Studio Inc. install a panel of stained glass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch July 22, 2022.

LAKEWOOD RANCH  | Stained glass windows have a long history in the Catholic Church, with the earliest surviving examples dating to the seventh century. The windows were used in churches to enhance their beauty and to inform the viewer through narrative or symbolism about key moments in salvation history.

Because of the lengthy process of making and creating each section of a window, some as tall as 14-feet, these windows are often the last additions when a new Parish Church is completed.

VEN Angels glass 2

Father Sebastian Szczawinski, administrator of Our Lady of Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch, blesses stained glass windows during a Mass July 24, 2022.

