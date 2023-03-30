St. Raphael pastor installed

Father Bob Murphy, newly installed Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in Englewood, is seen with Bishop Frank J. Dewane March 26, 2023.

ENGLEWOOD  |  Bishop Frank J. Dewane installed Father Robert Murphy as Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in Englewood March 26, 2023, in the context of the Mass.

“To cater to the spiritual needs of the faithful of St. Raphael, it is appropriate that I come here to install your new Pastor,” Bishop Dewane said. “Father has been here a while, and you have come to know him, but I ask that you continue to pray for him as he continues on this path of leading your Parish into the future.”

