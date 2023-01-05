VEN Ian

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian threw pews everywhere, including on the altar, inside Ascension Parish church as seen Oct. 15, 2022.

VENICE  |  Bishop Gregory Parkes of St. Petersburg generously offered a donation from the faithful of the Diocese of St. Petersburg to the Diocese of Venice for its ongoing Hurricane Ian recovery.

Bishop Gregory Parkes of St. Petersburg, right, meets with Bishop Frank J. Dewane Dec. 21, 2022, in Venice to present a check for $250,000 donated during a special collection following Hurricane Ian.

Bishop Parkes met with Bishop Frank J. Dewane Dec. 21, 2022, in Venice to personally present the check for $250,000. These funds were the result of a special collection following the hurricane. Bishop Parkes said the donation to the Diocese of Venice is directed to go where it is most needed to help rebuild following the devastating Sept. 28 hurricane. 

