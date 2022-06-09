Neumann Naples class of 2022 val and sal

St. John Neumann High School in Naples class of 2022 valedictorian Ella Bartels and salutatorian Madeline Vickers.

St. John Neumann High School in Naples class of 2022 includes 77 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

Jacqueline Acevedo

Claudia Altomare

Isabella Alvarez

Campbell Arell

Joseph Baier

Ella Bartels

Grace Bobzien

Aiden Bolado

Colin Busby

Alexis Camina

Chiara Castellano

Frances Conejo

Jaqueline Del Castillo

Ariana deLaar

Israel Dominguez

Hudson Fasano

Ana Franco

Kevin Gerrity

Luis Gomez

Joshua Gulapa

David Gutierrez

Chandler Hayslip

Jesse Herrera

Olivia Hofacker

Dawson Jones

Kristen Joyce

Allyson Kane

Madison Kline

William Koontz

Alec Koperdowski

Vincent Kythreotis

Javier Lopez

Daniela Lorino

Luke Lothrop

Kelsey Lovett

Julia Lucia

Francesca Mancini

Luis Marte

John Martella 

Leah Martin-Gonzales

Angelique Mathieu

Anna McCartney

Nicolas Mendiolaza

Toshan Misir

Maria Moore

Paris Murtack

Kiara Nanda

Billy Nehrkorn

Trevor Ninchritz

Molly O’Brien

Anthony Pascual

Emma Pericolo

Clayton Porto

Mirella Prieto Caceres

Kate Reinert

Marisa Rizzo

Christopher Rosato

Elisabed Sandoval

Lisbed Sandoval

Connor Savenas

Kinsley Seeber

Prisca Simeone

Liam Singer

Leah Stolz

Cole Theriault

Frederick Tuttle

Madeline Vickers

James Wagner

Bryce Wahlfeld

Jennifer Walbert

Madison Waligora

Elizabeth Walker

Daniel Wall

Ciaran Welch

Pierson Wojcik

James Zonas

Joseph Zumaeta

