St. John Neumann High School — class of 2022 Jun 9, 2022

St. John Neumann High School in Naples class of 2022 valedictorian Ella Bartels and salutatorian Madeline Vickers.

St. John Neumann High School in Naples class of 2022 includes 77 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

Jacqueline Acevedo
Claudia Altomare
Isabella Alvarez
Campbell Arell
Joseph Baier
Ella Bartels
Grace Bobzien
Aiden Bolado
Colin Busby
Alexis Camina
Chiara Castellano
Frances Conejo
Jaqueline Del Castillo
Ariana deLaar
Israel Dominguez
Hudson Fasano
Ana Franco
Kevin Gerrity
Luis Gomez
Joshua Gulapa
David Gutierrez
Chandler Hayslip
Jesse Herrera
Olivia Hofacker
Dawson Jones
Kristen Joyce
Allyson Kane
Madison Kline
William Koontz
Alec Koperdowski
Vincent Kythreotis
Javier Lopez
Daniela Lorino
Luke Lothrop
Kelsey Lovett
Julia Lucia
Francesca Mancini
Luis Marte
John Martella
Leah Martin-Gonzales
Angelique Mathieu
Anna McCartney
Nicolas Mendiolaza
Toshan Misir
Maria Moore
Paris Murtack
Kiara Nanda
Billy Nehrkorn
Trevor Ninchritz
Molly O'Brien
Anthony Pascual
Emma Pericolo
Clayton Porto
Mirella Prieto Caceres
Kate Reinert
Marisa Rizzo
Christopher Rosato
Elisabed Sandoval
Lisbed Sandoval
Connor Savenas
Kinsley Seeber
Prisca Simeone
Liam Singer
Leah Stolz
Cole Theriault
Frederick Tuttle
Madeline Vickers
James Wagner
Bryce Wahlfeld
Jennifer Walbert
Madison Waligora
Elizabeth Walker
Daniel Wall
Ciaran Welch
Pierson Wojcik
James Zonas
Joseph Zumaeta
