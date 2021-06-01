St. John Neumann High School in Naples class of 2021 includes 68 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.
Gabriella Agostino
Thomas Anderson
Jenna Antonetti
Christopher Baier
Abby-Grace Beal
Quincy Beauplan
Evan Benavitz
Natalie Bergstrom
Christopher Brennan
Gracey Brown
Audrey Burke
Nicholas Caamano
Ashley Carrasco
Michael Casella
Chloe Castillo
Richmar Chery
Amelia Conder
Josh Costain
Nicholas Costantini
Joseph Crews
Andrew Csotty
Colin Dee
Daniel DeSantis
Joseph Donohue
Hector Fernandez
Patrick Flannery
Madeline Fournier
Michael Fraser
Matthew Fream
Joseph Fritzam
Felicia Gal
Reginald Garcon
Ana Gonzalez
Sarah Hughes
Michael Joyce
Reese Klaas
Ava Klotz
Katarina Latavish
Natalie Lazar
Kelsey Lowe
Adam Mason
Catherine McGinnis
Christian Monroe
John Montecalvo
Olivia Neff
Jordan Nerney
Emily Neville
Kevin Nourse
Emily Oplt
Anthony Richard Prancl
Sydney Raza
Jack Reinert
John Roy
Sofia Rozas
Kaitlyn Ryan
Nathanael Saint Louis
Luke Santamarina
Julian Spencer
Tyler Stamerro
Katherine Standish
Stephania Tabares
Samantha Thompson
Cole Vandergrift
Armani Vargas
Edward Voll
Anthony Votta
Joseph WalkerSophia Wright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.