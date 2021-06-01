Neumann 2021

St. John Neumann High School in Naples class of 2021 includes 68 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

Gabriella Agostino

Thomas Anderson

Jenna Antonetti

Christopher Baier

Abby-Grace Beal

Quincy Beauplan

Evan Benavitz

Natalie Bergstrom

Christopher Brennan

Gracey Brown

Audrey Burke

Nicholas Caamano

Ashley Carrasco

Michael Casella

Chloe Castillo

Richmar Chery

Amelia Conder

Josh Costain

Nicholas Costantini

Joseph Crews

Andrew Csotty

Colin Dee

Daniel DeSantis

Joseph Donohue

Hector Fernandez

Patrick Flannery

Madeline Fournier

Michael Fraser

Matthew Fream

Joseph Fritzam

Felicia Gal

Reginald Garcon

Ana Gonzalez

Sarah Hughes

Michael Joyce

Reese Klaas

Ava Klotz

Katarina Latavish

Natalie Lazar

Kelsey Lowe

Adam Mason

Catherine McGinnis

Christian Monroe

John Montecalvo

Olivia Neff

Jordan Nerney

Emily Neville

Kevin Nourse

Emily Oplt

Anthony Richard Prancl

Sydney Raza

Jack Reinert

John Roy

Sofia Rozas

Kaitlyn Ryan

Nathanael Saint Louis

Luke Santamarina

Julian Spencer

Tyler Stamerro

Katherine Standish

Stephania Tabares

Samantha Thompson

Cole Vandergrift

Armani Vargas

Edward Voll

Anthony Votta

Joseph Walker

Sophia Wright

