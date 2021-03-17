CAPE CORAL | A group of middle schoolers from St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral recently participated and excelled during the 64th annual Thomas Alva Edison Regional Science and Engineering Fair and the Thomas A. Edison Festival of Lights Inventors Fair.
These are the largest science competitions in southwest Florida where hundreds of students from Lee and Charlotte counties present their inventions and/or science research projects bringing together 1,000 competitors.
Held in February 2021, St. Andrew students “demonstrated Christ’s gift of fortitude as they successfully overcame the many challenges posed by the pandemic to excel during the virtual competitions,” said David Nelson principal.
“Congratulations to all of our 2021 Science and Inventors Fair’s regional finalists. Not only are you resilient, but you embody the passion and spirit of Thomas Edison, the namesake for the regional science and invention fair. Congratulations on your STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) accomplishments.”
An impressive 13 St. Andrew students were recognized for their exceptional science and invention projects at the virtual awards ceremonies March 11, 2021. Several will be moving on to compete in national competitions. Winners and awards include:
• Sarah Engel, sixth grade: First place for environmental engineering (junior division) for “Oil and Water Don’t Mix.” Sarah received multiple honors and is also a 2021 grand award winner and will virtually present her project at the 66th annual state Science and Engineering Fair of Florida this spring.
• Christopher Carranza, eighth grade: Second place for eight-grade inventions for “Fix-A-Flat with the Easy Screw.” Christopher was invited to present his invention at the National Invention Competition, and also received recognition and special awards
• Sofia Mayus, seventh grade: First place for animal sciences (junior division) for “What Color are Insects Most Attracted To?” Sofia received special recognition with multiple awards.
• Zachary Engel, eighth grade: Second place for earth and environmental sciences (junior division) for “Monarchs vs. the Length of Day.” Zachary received special recognition with multiple awards.
• Sephora Esperance, sixth grade: Second place for environmental engineering (junior division), for “What is the Most Efficient Way to Position the Solar Panel?” Sephora received special recognition with a cash award from AIM Engineering and Surveying, Inc.
• Christopher Pino, seventh grade: Second place for animal sciences (junior division) for “The Effect of Different Photosynthetically Active Radiation Values on Coral Growth.” Christopher received special recognition with multiple awards,including from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
• Sophia Smith, eighth grade: Second place for chemistry (junior division) for “How Does Wax Type Affect Burn Rate and Soot Concentration of Candles?” Sophia also received special recognition.
• Laura Cerna, sixth grade: Third place for sixth grade inventions for “Solar Powered Dollhouse.” Laura was invited to present her invention at the National Invention Competition, and received recognition with a cash award from Florida Power and Light’s Energy Wise Scholarship. Laura’s invention also received recognition in the category of Practical and Precious Innovations for the Greater Good.
• Ellianna Trunkett, eighth grade: Special recognition for her project “Altitude Impact” with awards from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA Earth System Science Award).
Others receiving awards were: eighth graders Kyle Benson (third place for eight-grade inventions for his invention to help fishermen) and Ana Cerna (third place for physics and astronomy, junior division; seventh grader Sabrina Kosmala (honorable mention for physics and astronomy, junior division; and sixth grader Noah Rodriguez (third place for behavioral and social sciences, junior division.