VEN SPiritual bouquet

VENICE  |  In the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Ian we have seen an outpouring of much heroism and charity throughout the 10 counties of the Diocese of Venice.

Many have responded to the disaster by coming forward to perform Corporal Works of Mercy by either donating items to help support our suffering brothers and sisters in Christ, or by volunteering to distribute essential food and water, or helping to clean out destroyed homes.

