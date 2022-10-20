VEN Our Lady of Mercy 1

The roof of Our Lady of Mercy Parish church was partially ripped apart by the winds of Hurricane Ian as seen from Boca Grande Oct. 16, 2022.
VEN Our Lady of Mercy 2

Some 20 faithful were present as Father Jerome Carosella, Pastor of Our Lady of Mercy, celebrated Mass Oct. 16, 2022, on Boca Grande. The church suffered roof damage and water leaks from Hurricane Ian.

BOCA GRANDE  |  The people of Boca Grande on Gasparilla Island are no stranger to hurricanes, so when Hurricane Ian approached, they prepared and prayed for the best.

Father Jerome Carosella, Pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Boca Grande, stayed at the rectory during Hurricane Charley in 2004 and thought about staying this time until a deputy Sheriff told him to leave. So, Father Carosella put the storm shutters in place and took the Blessed Sacrament, the consecrated Communion hosts, to St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Grove City for safekeeping. Then he went to stay with parishioner-friends in South Gulf Cove.

