VEN Silver Rose 3

Knights of Columbus Knights on Bikes are seen with Father Jose Gonzalez, pastor of St. Catherine Parish in Sebring, during a Silver Rose prayer service Aug. 22, 2022.

 BOB REDDY | FC

Sebring  |  Escorted by a member of the Knights of Columbus Knights on Bikes, a white-gloved man, wearing a biker vest, solemnly lead the opening procession at a prayer service. In his hands was a small object—a silver rose.

When the procession reached the front of the church, the rose was then displayed on a table in front of the altar.

VEN Silver Rose 2

This Knights of Columbus Silver Rose visited four Parishes in the Diocese of Venice between Aug. 17 and Aug. 22, 2022, as part of a national tour to promote a respect for all life.
VEN Silver Rose 1

A member of the Knights of Columbus Knights of Bikes places a Silver Rose in its pedestal at the opening of a prayer service Aug. 21, 2022, at Incarnation Parish in Sarasota seeking to promote a greater respect for life.

