Knights on Bikes from the Diocese of Venice

Knights on Bikes from the Diocese of Venice meet with their counterparts from the Archdiocese of Miami to transfer the Silver Rose near exit 50 of Interstate 75, Aug. 11, 2023.
Knights of Columbus Silver Rose

The Knights of Columbus Silver Rose visited six Parishes in 2023 as part of a national tour to promote a respect for all life.
Silver rose

Knights of Columbus are seen at St. Ann Parish in Naples during a visit with the Silver Rose Aug. 11, 2023.

AVE MARIA  |  Escorted by a member of the Knights of Columbus Knights on Bikes, a white-gloved man, wearing a biker vest, solemnly lead the opening procession at a prayer service. In his hands was a small object, a silver rose.

When the procession reached the front of the church, the rose was then displayed on a table in front of the altar.

