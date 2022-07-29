seminarians

Venice  |  For three days each summer there is a gathering of men of different ages and backgrounds each dedicated to a common goal — continuing their spiritual journey with a focus on becoming a Diocesan priest.

Some are in a seminary college formation program, while others are in advanced programs and nearing the end of their journey, with potential Ordination to the Priesthood not too far off.

Diocesan seminarians enjoy lunch with Bishop Frank J. Dewane during their convocation July 25, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center in Venice.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrates the opening Mass of the seminarian convocation July 25, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center in Venice.

