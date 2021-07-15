Venice | Diocese of Venice Seminarian Joseph Doherty took a significant step in to his vocations journey with his Admission to Candidacy for Ordination to the Priesthood..
The Rite took place July 9, 2021 at the Catholic Center in Venice and was presided over by Bishop Frank J. Dewane. The ceremony included the Liturgy of the Word and was witnessed by Doherty’s parents, Lawrence Doherty and Margaret Mary Corboy, Father Shawn Roser, Diocesan Director of Vocations, as well as seven fellow Diocesan seminarians.
The Rite of Admission to Candidacy for Ordination is celebrated when a candidate has reached a maturity of purpose and is shown to have the necessary qualifications. The intention of receiving orders is expressed publicly by the candidate. Then the Bishop accepts his publicly proclaimed intention.
The next steps for Doherty will be as institution to Reader, to Acolyte, then ordination as transitional deacon, before being ordained as a priest.
Bishop Dewane congratulated Doherty on this step in his formation journey and said this public expression of his intention is an important moment.
Following the Rite, Doherty said he was grateful for the Church’s acceptance of him as a candidate for the priesthood and “for the future service of the Church which it represents.”
The 28-year-old is a native of Ambler, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Ave Maria University in Ave Maria. He recently completed pre-theology studies at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach and will now be continuing his studies at Pontifical North American College in Rome.
He will spend the balance of the summer in an Italian immersion course and then begin comprehensive theological studies in the fall.
Please pray for Seminarian Doherty and all Diocese of Venice seminarians as they continue their own vocation journeys. For more information about the seminarians or Vocations, contact Father Shawn Roser at roser@dioceseofvenice.org or 941-486-4720, or visit www.venicevocations.com.
