Illustrated book on the Most Holy Eucharist

Third-graders at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring present an illustrated book on the Most Holy Eucharist they created to Father John Belmonte, SJ, Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Education, May 9, 2023.
Illustrated book on the Most Holy Eucharist

The cover of a Most Holy Eucharist illustrated book created by third-graders from St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring.
Illustrated book on the Most Holy Eucharist

Artwork of Janeiry Lugo is used in an illustrated book on the Most Holy Eucharist by third-graders at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring.
Illustrated book on the Most Holy Eucharist

Artwork of Jadelynn Ruiz is used in an illustrated book on the Most Holy Eucharist by third-graders at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring.

Sebring  |  Third graders at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring have authored their first book.

The book, which includes illustrations from the students and their own reflections on the Most Holy Eucharist, was a part of a class effort inspired by the 2022-2023 Diocesan Catholic Schools Devotional Project on the “The Most Holy Eucharist: The Riches of His Glorious Inheritance.”

