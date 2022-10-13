VEN Ian Schools 4

Father William Davis, Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, leads morning prayer for students at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples Oct. 10, 2022, their first day back at class following Hurricane Ian.

VENICE  |  The welcoming back of students and faculty at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School Oct. 10, 2022, was the result of the hard work of many. The joy everyone felt to gather for morning prayer was electric.

The school was ravaged by Hurricane Ian Sept. 28, when a large portion of the roof ripped off, causing water to pour into classrooms. Faculty, families, volunteers and contractors have worked hard since the storm to clean up the mess and ensure the school was safe to open.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.