9/11

The flag is lowered to half-staff during a 9/11 prayer service Sept. 8, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Port Charlotte.

 BOB REDDY | FC

PORT CHARLOTTE  |  Diocese of Venice Catholics schools commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the U.S. in a variety of ways, ensuring that while time has passed since the tragic events took place and nearly 3,000 were lost in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, their memory lives on.

At St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Port Charlotte the school held a prayer service in the courtyard Sept. 8, 2023. The guest of honor was retired New York City Fire Department Lt. Scott Hawkins, who shared his memories of that tragic day when 343 of his fellow firefighters were killed when the World Trade Center collapsed as they tried to evacuate the building and rescue those who were hurt and trapped inside. 

