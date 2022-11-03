VEN Dr. K. card

A sample “Thank You Card Revolution” card that is part of an ongoing theology class project at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota.
These Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School students show off thank you cards they created as part of a theology class in September 2022 in Sarasota.
Valentina Baretta, a senior at Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota.

SARASOTA  |  Human beings naturally have a goal of personal fulfillment. A rather vague topic, achieving goodness can be defined so differently by any group of people. But Dr. Lisa Kotasek (affectionately known to her students as Dr. K), Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School 11th grade Theology teacher, has continued an inspiring tradition to make this commitment to the common good: the “Thank You Card Revolution.”

For the past two years at Mooney, the “Thank You Card Revolution” originated from a former school. It has been part of Sarasota school’s community-oriented initiative and the STREAM Project of the Diocese of Venice. An acronym for Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art, and Math, STREAM includes the infusion of Catholic values into school activities such as writing thank you cards to teachers, friends, and family.

