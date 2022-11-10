VEN GRANdparents 1

Bishop Frank J. Dewane shakes hand with a grandparent after Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples Nov. 4, 2022.

NAPLES  |  Grandparents, a vital link to the past — most importantly regarding Faith — were welcomed to St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples for a special celebration.

On Nov. 4, 2022, the celebration opened with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Frank J. Dewane as students sat with their grandparents in Our Lady of the Angels School Chapel. Afterwards, everyone went to the Student Life Center for a luncheon.

