Students from St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton take part in a summer reading program in July 2022.

Father John Belmonte, SJ, Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Education, presents an achievement award for work accomplished during the summer months to a St. Joseph Catholic School student, following Mass Aug. 24, 2022, in Bradenton.
St. Joseph Catholic School students show off the wristbands they earned during a summer reading challenge.

BRADENTON  |  Students at St. Joseph Catholic School were excited to welcome Father John Belmonte, SJ, Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Education, Aug. 24, 2022, as he celebrated Mass. 

Following Mass, Father Belmonte presented medals to students who had excelled in summer academic programs.

