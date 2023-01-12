VENICE | The Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida is proud to announce that the 2023-24 Scholarship Applications are now open and will close on Feb. 21, 2023.
A total of 23 scholarships are being offered for both traditional and non-traditional students. Among the scholarships being offered is the Mary Fran Carroll Scholarship to residents of Sarasota County, for the 2023-24 academic year.
These 15 renewable scholarships were made possible through the Catholic legacy of Mary Fran Carroll and her generous gift to the Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida. Mary Fran Carroll was a woman of deep Catholic Faith, who wanted those receiving her scholarships to benefit from her legacy by being better prepared to face the challenges of the world and the future, in addition to using their education for the betterment of the entire community.
The traditional Mary Fran Carroll scholarship is offered to graduating or recent graduates who wish to pursue an undergraduate degree at any accredited college or university. Scholarships can be used for tuition, books and fees at an accredited college, university or vocational program (housing expenses are not eligible). Non-traditional scholarships are available to adult learners who are returning to school to obtain a college degree or vocational certification after being out of high school for three or more years. Also, previous scholarship winners are encouraged to renew their scholarships for up to a total of five academic years if they maintain a minimum GPA of 3.2 on a 4.0 (unweighted) scale.
“During the past nine years, the Catholic Community Foundation has awarded more than $482,000 in scholarships to students attending universities, colleges, and vocational programs,” explained Michael Morse, Executive Director of the Foundation. “In addition, millions of dollars have been provided to the Catholic Schools within the Diocese of Venice from Foundation endowment funds, donor advised funds, and outright donations for scholarships and tuition assistance for needy students.”
In addition to the Mary Fran Carroll Scholarship, the Foundation is offering:
• Frank and Florence Coseglia Scholarship, one scholarship to college-bound, financially-needy students graduating from each of the Catholic high schools within the Diocese of Venice. Unlike the other scholarships, students do not apply but are nominated by their school.
• Frederick W. Schaerf, M.D. Ph.D. Neuroscience Scholarship, for a college-bound, financially needy student graduating from Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers, who is interested in pursuing a career in neuroscience or a similar field.
• Barry L. Carey, M.D. Scholarship, a single, four-year renewable college scholarship for a practicing Catholic high school senior graduating this year from a Catholic, private, home school, or public school within the 10 counties of the Diocese of Venice in Florida. Additionally, the recipient must be the first generation in their family to attend a college or university.
• James & Margaret Schwarz Scholarship, which is a single, non-renewable college scholarship that can be used for tuition, books, fees, and housing expenses. This is available to a a student graduating from Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota that is interested in pursuing a degree in education.
• Dr. Steve Toner Math Award, a single non-renewable college scholarship per year to a graduating senior at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples who is pursuing a career in a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) field. No application is necessary as it is assigned by the school.
All applications and supporting documents for each of the scholarships must be submitted electronically by no later than Feb. 21, 2023. To find out which Catholic Community Foundation scholarship suits you, visit www.ccfdioceseofvenice.org/scholarships.
