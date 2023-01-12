VENICE  |  The Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida is proud to announce that the 2023-24 Scholarship Applications are now open and will close on Feb. 21, 2023.

A total of 23 scholarships are being offered for both traditional and non-traditional students. Among the scholarships being offered is the Mary Fran Carroll Scholarship to residents of Sarasota County, for the 2023-24 academic year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.