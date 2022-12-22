VEN MCA aty idsnrlls

This is the artwork of Isabella Valentine, a student at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota, who was recognized during the 2022 Missionary Childhood Association Christmas Artwork Contest.

 COURTESY

SARASOTA  |  Isabella Valentine wants to be an artist when she gets older. If the people at the Missionary Childhood Association (MCA) Christmas Artwork Contest are any judge, Isabella is well on her way to achieving this dream.

Isabella is an eighth-grader at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota and was one of 24 artists to be recognized for her work in the MCA Christmas Artwork Contest. Her artwork, and that of the other winners, is on display through the Advent and Christmas Seasons at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. All winners are featured as MCA eGreetings, which launched on the first Sunday of Advent at egreetings.missio.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.