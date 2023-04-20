St. Isabel Parish update

Work on the interior of St. Isabel Parish church continues as part of the recovery from Hurricane Ian on Sanibel in this image from March 2023.

A crane lifts materials as part of the recovery from Hurricane Ian at St. Isabel Parish in Sanibel as seen in March 2023.
A pile of debris stands more than six-feet tall in front of St. Isabel Parish in Sanibel Nov. 12, 2022. The church, hall and rectory were badly damaged during Hurricane Ian.
A contractor works on repairing hurricane damage to the drywall at St. Isabel Parish on Sanibel in March 2023.

SANIBEL  |  Each Sunday, the bulletin at St. Isabel Parish on Sanibel offers an update on the latest efforts to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian after the barrier island and Parish were overwhelmed by storm surge and wind damage.

It is Pastor Father Edward Martin’s goal to ensure that the rebuild goes as quickly and smoothly as possible. Father also wants to be sure to keep parishioners appraised on what is taking place and how the Parish is moving forward through the complicated process while dealing with city code and compliance requirements, contractors and much more. 

