SANIBEL  |  The lush tropical setting of St. Isabel Parish on Sanibel Island is now a stark landscape that has lost its colorful and tranquil beauty in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was on Sept. 28, 2022, when the Category 4 storm, with winds of 155 mph and a massive storm surge inundated the entire island.

VEN Isabel 1

Muck and water from Hurricane Ian cover the narthex floor at St. Isabel Parish in Sanibel Oct. 17, 2022. The church and Parish Hall had water damage from storm surge seeping into the buildings as the doors and windows held.

St. Isabel Parish, which is located on a high point toward the east side of the island, had major damage. The church and parish hall are intact but had extensive water damage. Unfortunately, the Parish rectory was not so lucky. There is extensive damage with holes in the roof, as well as impacts from the surge that filled the entire building.

