A large crowd at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice listens as Immaculée Ilibagiza, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide, shared her story Feb. 13, 2023.

Immaculée Ilibagiza, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide, holds onto a rosary as she speaks about her experiences during a talk at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice Feb. 13, 2023.

VENICE  |  Immaculée Ilibagiza, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide, was a recent guest speaker at two Diocesan Parishes, sharing her story of survival built upon her strong faith.

Holding a rosary, Ilibagiza spoke to hundreds at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice Feb. 13, 2023, recounting her harrowing experiences during the Rwandan genocide of 1994, but her message was one of love and forgiveness.

