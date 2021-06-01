Donahue Academy 2021

Rhodora Donahue Academy in Ave Maria class of 2021 includes 17 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

Annika Allan

Lily Burke

Matthew Byrne

Joseph Carletta

Charline Charles

Danielle DiFlorio

Katherine Gawron

Charlotte Kelly

Rosemarie Longley

 

Aidan X. Luzarraga

Fernando Martinez

Anne Patterson

Emma Perreault

Jr. Harry Reyes

Kellyanne Scanlan

Anne Scheck

Josephina Schneider

 

