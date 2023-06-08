Immokalee service retreat

A group of students from St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples participated in a weeklong Immokalee Service Retreat May 30 to June 2, 2023.
Students from St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples discuss what they experienced during a vweeklong Immokalee Service Retreat.
Two St. John Neumann high schoolers paint a room as part of a weeklong Immokalee Service Retreat May 30 to June 2, 2023.

Immokalee  | Instead of spending their first week of summer vacation at the beach or playing video games, a group of students from St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples put their classroom lessons to work when they participated in a weeklong Immokalee Service Retreat.

The group travelled about 40 minutes from their school to Immokalee, a short physical distance but it was a long spiritual journey that surprised many in how deeply it impacted them.

