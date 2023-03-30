Sister Mary Regis (Constance) Krusniewski

Sister Mary Regis (Constance) Krusniewski, School Sister of Notre Dame, seen in this file photo upon her retirement as Diocese of Venice Vicar for Religious in 2007, died in Baltimore March 26, 2023, at the age of 92.

BALTIMORE  |  Sister Mary Regis (Constance) Krusniewski, School Sister of Notre Dame, a former longtime Diocese of Venice Director of Catechetical Ministries and later Vicar for Religious, died in Baltimore March 26, 2023. She was 92.

Sister Regis was born in Baltimore to Agnes and Benjamin Krusniewski Aug. 12, 1930. After 12 years of education in School Sisters of Notre Dame schools, she earned a degree in English from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She went on to earn two advanced degrees, first in history from Villanova University and then in administration of religious education from La Salle University. She made her vows as a School Sister of Notre Dame in 1952.

