Sister Mary Regis (Constance) Krusniewski, School Sister of Notre Dame, seen in this file photo upon her retirement as Diocese of Venice Vicar for Religious in 2007, died in Baltimore March 26, 2023, at the age of 92.
BALTIMORE | Sister Mary Regis (Constance) Krusniewski, School Sister of Notre Dame, a former longtime Diocese of Venice Director of Catechetical Ministries and later Vicar for Religious, died in Baltimore March 26, 2023. She was 92.
Sister Regis was born in Baltimore to Agnes and Benjamin Krusniewski Aug. 12, 1930. After 12 years of education in School Sisters of Notre Dame schools, she earned a degree in English from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She went on to earn two advanced degrees, first in history from Villanova University and then in administration of religious education from La Salle University. She made her vows as a School Sister of Notre Dame in 1952.
Sister Regis had nearly 20 years of experience as teacher and principal in Catholic schools in Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey. Beginning in 1971, she focused her work in Diocesan catechetical ministry (religious education), serving in New Jersey and Maryland before coming to the Venice Diocese in 1985.
Named Diocese of Venice Director of Catechetical Ministries in 1985, one year after the founding of the Diocese of Venice, she remained in that capacity until 2001, when she went on sabbatical for a year. Upon her return in 2002, she was appointed to serve as Vicar for Religious in the Diocese before retiring in 2007. Even in retirement, Sister Regis remained active in promoting the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
Upon reaching her 50th anniversary of consecrated life in 2002, Sister Regis said, “I was attracted to the School Sisters of Notre Dame because of the women who taught me. I have always wanted to share my gifts in an educational setting… I have had wonderful experiences in ministry and as a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame.”
Bishop Frank J. Dewane said the Diocese of Venice has been blessed to have had Sister Regis serve within its boundaries.
“May Almighty Lord reward her for hard work and complete dedication to serving others. Her valuable contribution in the Diocese of Venice Education Department and later in the Office for Religious will always be remembered,” Bishop Dewane said. “Please pray for the family of Sister Regis and the repose of her soul.”
Funeral arrangements will be in the Baltimore area and have not been finalized.
