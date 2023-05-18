Father Eugene J. McCarthy, a retired priest of the Diocese of Venice, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at the age of 89, in Venice. He is a former Pastor of San Marco Parish on Marco Island, Ascension Parish in Fort Myers Beach, and St. Raphael Parish in Lehigh Acres.

Born in Skibbereen, Ireland, Father McCarthy was ordained to the priesthood June 19, 1960, in Dublin, and served in the Diocese (later Archdiocese) of Miami. In his early years as a priest, Father McCarthy served as Parochial Vicar at Parishes in North Miami Beach, Hialeah, Boca Raton and Lake Worth.

