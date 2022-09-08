VEN 40 days 1

A candlelight vigil March 1, 2022, in Fort Myers opened the 40 Days for LIfe spring peaceful prayer campaign seeking an end to abortion.

VENICE  |  On the weekend of Sept. 17-18, 2022, the Diocese of Venice will be holding its annual Respect Life special collection  to enhance the Diocesan outreach in its life-affirming work. 

“These funds help facilitate our witness as a Faith community in Southwest Florida,” Bishop Frank J. Dewane said in a letter supporting the collection. “Great progress has been made in recent years, as is known by all, yet each of us continues to have a shared responsibility in the defense of human life and are called to educate others on its sanctity and dignity.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.