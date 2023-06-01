Sister Maureen G. Carroll

St. Ann Catholic School teacher Sister Maureen G. Carroll, Missionary Sister of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, second from left, is seen in front of a pew, dedicated to her upon her retirement. She is seen with women religious from her order.

NAPLES  |  Sister Maureen G. Carroll, Missionary Sister of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, served her last day as a teacher on May 26, 2023, ending a 57-year career, 34 of those at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples.

Sister Maureen is a very quiet and unassuming woman whose presence and energy is seen in everything she does. Described by many as a an “anchor” at St. Ann, Sister is known as someone who is “a good friend that cares about everyone.”

