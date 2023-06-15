religious freedom week

VENICE  |  The Feasts of Ss. Thomas More and John Fisher on June 22, 2023, mark the start of Religious Freedom Week, a call by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) for all Catholics across the United States to pray, reflect on, and to promote religious freedom.

It is appropriate that the week begins on such a day, as Ss. Thomas More and John Fisher are remembered for being martyred in 1535 for standing up for the Sanctity of Marriage and the Freedom of the Church in opposition to England’s King Henry VIII. Ss. Thomas More and John Fisher show us what faithful citizenship looks like. They loved and served their country, but they put God first!

