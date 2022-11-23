VEN Ian work 1

On Nov. 12, 2022, work crews remove the tile floor of the St. Isabel Parish church damaged by Hurricane Ian in Sanibel.
VEN Ian work 3

A pile of debris stands more than six-feet tall in front of St. Isabel Parish in Sanibel Nov. 12, 2022. The church, hall and rectory were badly damaged during Hurricane Ian.
VEN Ian work 4

The contents of the Ascension Parish church were completely removed by Nov. 12, 2022, Fort Myers Beach. The church was damaged by storm surge during Hurricane Ian.

SANIBEL  |  In the two months since the devastating winds and waters of Hurricane Ian struck the Diocese of Venice the monumental work to clean up and rebuild have been going strong.

Ian struck Sept. 28, 2022, with winds up to 155 mph and storm surge measured at 15 feet swept across Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach. In all, the wide impacts of Ian caused damage at 30 Parishes and 10 Catholic schools, as well as at many other Diocesan properties.

