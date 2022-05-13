VENICE | Would you know how to help a pregnant woman in need? Maybe it’s your daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, sister or neighbor. Maybe it’s someone you see in a store, restaurant, or church. Perhaps she is crying, looks distraught or is obviously being treated poorly by someone. Through a new national initiative from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops called Walking with Moms in Need, now you will know how to help.
Walking with Moms in Need teaches parishioners how to help pregnant women in need, starting by letting them know they are not alone. The nationwide Catholic program calls every parishioner to learn the names of their local pregnancy help centers, the first responders for women with unexpected or difficult pregnancies.
There are over 3,000 pregnancy help centers across the country. They have many different names, but they are staffed with people dedicated to helping pregnant women make the right life-affirming choice and find the help they need.
Pregnancy help centers, once referred to as crisis pregnancy centers, provide accurate information about a woman’s options, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, maternity and baby clothes, diapers, and other material needs, all free of charge. They also have a list of resources in the community for financial help, food, and other needs.
If a woman needs a place to stay and extra help throughout her pregnancy, the pregnancy help center staff will assist her in finding a maternity home and later an after-birth home where she will receive help to welcome her child into the world.
Many centers also reach out to the father of the child, helping him to become the father that the child needs and the support that the mother needs. Both the mom and the dad will be helped to realize that they are already parents.
Did you know that over 90 percent of women who see their child via ultrasound choose life? They may see their child sucking her thumb, waving, kicking, or jumping around in the amniotic fluid in the womb. They see that the baby is truly a human being, not just a clump of cells. Every pregnancy help center in the Diocese has an ultrasound machine, most provided by the Knights of Columbus.
In the Diocese of Venice, Parishes will initiate the new Walking with Moms in Need program with prayer and bulletin ads, posters, and other means of communication to point pregnant women in the right direction. Parish volunteers are encouraged to visit the pregnancy help centers in their area, meet with staff, and explore ways the Parish can help the center and their clients. Volunteers are needed to help with many tasks, from answering phones, sorting baby clothes, helping with mailings, and much more.
Perhaps a woman is looking for a Catholic Parish where she can return to her roots in the Catholic Church. Recently a Parish volunteer was able to welcome a new resident at Mass who moved into a local maternity home away from her home Parish. In another part of the Diocese, volunteers from two Parishes worked together to help a pregnant woman with material needs, providing a crib, stroller, furniture, and baby items. Catholic Charities and Pennies for Babies helped with rent and utility bills to keep the family from being evicted or having their electricity turned off.
To volunteer for Walking with Moms in Need, or to help your Parish introduce the program, visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/walking-with-moms-in-need. If you know of someone who is local, pregnant and needs help immediately, click the “I’m Pregnant” button at that link. If she lives elsewhere there is helpful information available at www.optionline.org. All Diocesan resources are available in Spanish.
The demand for abortion will not just disappear, regardless of the upcoming Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion in America. Even if Roe v. Wade is overturned, and we hope and pray it is, abortion will not automatically become illegal; instead, it will go back to the states to decide. It is up to us, especial those of us who are Catholic, to make abortion unthinkable and offer better alternatives to women facing unexpected and difficult pregnancies.
Would you know how to help a pregnant woman in need? Now you will through Walking with Moms in Need. Let her know she is not alone.
Jeanne Berdeaux is the Diocese of Venice Respect Life Director.
List of pregnancy help centers in Diocese:
*Help available in Spanish
Palmetto: North River Care PC,* 941-729-9004
Bradenton: CareNet Manasota PC.* 941-751-1966
Sarasota: My Choice PC,* 941-351-3007; Community PC, 941-260-5427
Venice: Pregnancy Solutions 941-408-7100
North Port: 941-257-8270
Port Charlotte: 941-883-6346
Fort Myers: Community Pregnancy Clinics,* 239-689-1543; Verity Pregnancy and Medical Resource Center, 239-433-1929; Pregnancy Resource Center, 239-990-8186
Naples: Pregnancy Resource Center, 239-280-5523; Community Pregnancy Clinics (two locations), 239-262-6381 or 239-778-8282
Immokalee: Immokalee PC,* 239-657-2016
Avon Park, Wauchula, Sebring, Lake Placid: Choices Family Resource Centers, 863-453-0307
Residential facilities:
Bradenton, Sarasota and Englewood: Solve, 941-748-0094, solvehomes.org
Venice: Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice Inc., 941-485-6264, catholiccharitiesdov.org
Fort Myers: Our Mother’s Home of Southwest Florida, 239-267-4663, ourmothershome.com
Cape Coral: Thrive, 239-242-7238, thriveswfl.org
Naples: Sunlight Home, 239-352-0251, sunlighthome.org; and Providence House, 239-692-8779, providencehousenaples.org
Material Needs:
Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center, 941-485-1776, vapcc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.