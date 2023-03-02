Wine tasting

A large crowd participated in the annual Our Mother’s House Wine Tasting and Dinner Dance at the Venice Community Center in Venice Feb. 23, 2023.

VENICE  |  Helping mothers who might otherwise be homeless become self-sufficient and productive members of the community is what Our Mother’s House is all about.

The annual Wine Tasting, Auction and Dinner event to benefit Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., was held Feb. 23, 2022, at the Venice Community Center in Venice.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.