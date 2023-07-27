VENICE  |  Bishop Frank J. Dewane and the Diocese of Venice Office of Catholic Education has announced the naming of new principals at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota and Donahue Catholic Academy of Ave Maria Parish in Ave Maria.

Mari Jo Hanson has been named as the new principal of St. Martha, while Dr. Marc Snyder assumed the same position at Donahue Academy, both effective July 1, 2023. Hanson and Snyder had been serving as assistant principals prior to their appointments.

