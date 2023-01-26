FORT MYERS  |  Father Donald Calloway, a convert to Catholicism, and a member of the Congregation of Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception, is one of the keynote speakers at the Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress March 25, 2023, at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center and Luminary Hotel, 1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers. Father Calloway is scheduled to speak twice during the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress. The first talk is titled, “Conversion and the Holy Eucharist,” and the second is “St. Joseph and the Eucharist.” 

Before his conversion, Father Calloway was a high school dropout who had been kicked out of a foreign country, institutionalized twice, and thrown in jail multiple times. After his radical conversion, he earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and theology from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio; master’s of divinity and STB degrees from the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C.; and an STL in Mariology from the International Marian Research Institute in Dayton, Ohio. He leads pilgrimages to Marian shrines around the world and is the author of 15 books. His latest best-selling book is “Consecration to St. Joseph: The Wonders of Our Spiritual Father.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.