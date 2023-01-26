FORT MYERS | Father Donald Calloway, a convert to Catholicism, and a member of the Congregation of Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception, is one of the keynote speakers at the Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress March 25, 2023, at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center and Luminary Hotel, 1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers. Father Calloway is scheduled to speak twice during the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress. The first talk is titled, “Conversion and the Holy Eucharist,” and the second is “St. Joseph and the Eucharist.”
Before his conversion, Father Calloway was a high school dropout who had been kicked out of a foreign country, institutionalized twice, and thrown in jail multiple times. After his radical conversion, he earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and theology from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio; master’s of divinity and STB degrees from the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C.; and an STL in Mariology from the International Marian Research Institute in Dayton, Ohio. He leads pilgrimages to Marian shrines around the world and is the author of 15 books. His latest best-selling book is “Consecration to St. Joseph: The Wonders of Our Spiritual Father.”
The theme for the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress is: “The Word Became Flesh” John 1:14. Bishop Frank J. Dewane said the “Congress is an opportunity for all the faithful of the Diocese to come together as one to jointly rekindle a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist.”
The event corresponds to the larger, ongoing, National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year revival of devotion to the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist created by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Doors open at 8 a.m. with opening prayer at 9 a.m. A portion of this event will have English and Spanish tracks. In addition, the afternoon will include breakout sessions geared toward men and women. There will be a Eucharistic Procession and the day will conclude with the Mass at 5 p.m. Registration is required at https://dioceseofvenice.org/eucharistic-congress/.
