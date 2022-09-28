Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is tracked south of Florida Sept. 26, 2022, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) GOES-16 satellite.

 NOAA

VENICE  |  Bishop Frank J. Dewane called upon all to pray as Hurricane Ian approached the Diocese of Venice and put into action plans to ensure the safety and recovery after the storm passes.

“As people of Faith, we are called to pray to Our Lord and the Blessed Virgin Mary in times of peril,” Bishop Dewane said. “May we find comfort in the Lord as Hurricane Ian threatens, and that our suffering brothers and sisters quickly find safety and comfort in the Lord.”

