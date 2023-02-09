Prayer walk Sarasota

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School students in Sarasota, joined by Bishop Frank J. Dewane, learn about ultrasounds during a tour of the Community Pregnancy Clinic, Inc., Feb. 7, 2023,.
Participants in the Sarasota Prayer Walk for Life Feb. 7, 2023, carry signs and pray as they circle the Planned Parenthood abortion facility.

SARASOTA  |  The Prayer Warriors who stand vigil in front of the Planned Parenthood Regional Headquarters on Central Avenue in Sarasota were recently joined by dozens of like-minded people who stood as as witnesses for life during the 25th annual Prayer Walk for Life Feb. 7, 2023.

Prior to the Prayer Walk, Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated a Mass at nearby St. Martha Parish, stressing the importance of protecting life from conception to natural death and encouraging everyone to speak out for life.

