VENICE | The Solemnity of Pentecost, which is celebrated 50 days after Easter, marks the descent of the Holy Spirit.
The 12 fruits of the Holy Spirit are charity, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, generosity, gentleness, faithfulness, modesty, self-control and chastity.
Pope Francis addressed the faithful on Pentecost at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican saying that the Holy Spirit “rejuvenates the Church” and teaches the Church “to be an open house without walls of division.”
“Brothers and sisters, let us sit at the school of the Holy Spirit, so that he can teach us all things. Let us invoke him each day, so that he can remind us to make God’s gaze upon us our starting point, to make decisions by listening to his voice, and to journey together as Church, docile to him and open to the world,” the Holy Father said.
At Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Rector Msgr. Patrick Dubois said the Holy Spirit was sent down with the power to proclaim the Good News of Jesus’ death and resurrection.
“Since then, the Church has spread throughout the world to include more than 1.2 billion Catholics,” Msgr. Dubois said. “The Holy Spirit accompanied the Disciples throughout the world as they began their journey on this birthday of the Church. This accompaniment by the Holy Spirit is not only exclusive to Bishops, priest, deacons, and those in religious life – who each have a key role to fill — but to the lay Faithful, who are called to spread the Gospel within society.”
“It is through the lay Faithful that the Holy Spirit works to transform the affairs of this world according to God’s core values,” Msgr. Dubois continued. “This is done by giving witness to Christ wherever it is that you live. Wherever you are, be it in Venice, Fort Myers, Bradenton, you are the light of the world, you are called by the Lord Jesus to spread the Gospel and advance the Kingdom of God. May this day be a new birthday, that we may consecrate ourselves with renewed zeal to be God’s witness in this world.”
The latest generation of Faithful who are guided by the Holy Spirit are those who have recently entered into full Communion with the Church, namely the recent recipients of the Sacrament of Confirmation.
On Pentecost, Msgr. Dubois bestowed the Sacrament of Confirmation upon 60 people from 17 different Parishes across the Diocese. The confirmandi were people who otherwise missed being confirmed either at the Easter Vigil or by the Bishop at the Parish. The candidates were told that they are called and equipped by Christ with the power of the Holy Spirit - a special strength to give witness to Christ and perform the acts of good Christians.
“Confirmation will make you a frontline fighter for the Faith of Christ,” Msgr. Dubois added. “With the Sacrament, the Holy Spirit will confirm you in your path and from there the Holy Spirit will give you the gifts and strength to sanctify your mission according to God’s Commandments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.