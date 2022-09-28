Ven Install Martha 2

Two witnesses sign documents as part of the installation of Pallotine Father Jerzy “George” Suszko, seen second from left, by Bishop Frank J. Dewane at St. Martha Parish in Sarasota Sept. 25, 2022.

SARASOTA  |  Father Jerzy “George” Susko, Society of Catholic Apostolate (SAC), was installed as Pastor of St. Martha Parish in Sarasota by Bishop Frank J. Dewane on Sept. 25, 2022.

Father Suszko was appointed as Pastor of the Parish in June following the retirement of longtime Pastor Father Fausto Stampiglia, SAC. 

Ven Install Martha 1

Pallotine Father Jerzy “George” Suszko is seen with Bishop Frank J. Dewane following his installation as pastor of St. Martha Parish in Sarasota Sept. 25, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.